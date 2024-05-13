The Tea: The N.C. law that gets in the way of bike lanes

🚦 The yellow flashing traffic signal that indicates a malfunction at an intersection will now flash red, the N.C. Transportation Department decided. (WRAL)

📚 Franklin County plans to eliminate all librarian positions at its public schools as part of a cost-cutting measure. (News & Observer 🔒)

🚲 North Carolina's Strategic Transportation Investments law, passed in 2013, has made it harder to build bike lanes and pedestrian access on roads because it says state funds can only go to projects that benefit drivers. (The Assembly)