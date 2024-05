Evgeny Kuznetsov, No. 92 of the Carolina Hurricanes, shoots before scoring a goal against the New York Rangers during game four. Photo: Josh Lavallee/NHLI via Getty Images

The Carolina Hurricanes avoided elimination from the Stanley Cup playoffs, with a 4-3 game four win on Saturday against the New York Rangers. What happened: The Canes scored the go-ahead goal on a power play — the team's first power play goal of the series, ending a drought that was one of the main reasons they were on the brink of elimination.

What's next: Carolina can't afford another loss in the series and will need to pull off a win tonight in New York to keep the team's chances of advancing.

Every game this series has been tight, with all four being decided by one goal and two going to overtime.

What they're saying: "Hockey's weird. You get the bounce here or there or the shot that goes in, that's what happens. But we live to fight another day. That's the most important thing," Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour told reporters after the game.