The Tea: Apartment vacancies increase in the Triangle

🏢 Apartment vacancies are inching up across the Triangle, as thousands of new units are added to the market and rents declined in the second half of 2023. (Triangle Business Journal 🔒)

🏀 The Charlotte Hornets named Boston Celtics assistant coach Charles Lee as their head coach. (Axios)

⚾️ Wilson broke ground on a new stadium for the Carolina Mudcats. (WRAL)

💰 Republicans in the General Assembly are considering giving residents a tax rebate from the state's $1.4 billion surplus. (News & Observer 🔒)

