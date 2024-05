The Tea: Apartment vacancies increase in the Triangle

🏒 Apartment vacancies are inching up across the Triangle, as thousands of new units are added to the market and rents declined in the second half of 2023. (Triangle Business Journal πŸ”’)

πŸ€ The Charlotte Hornets named Boston Celtics assistant coach Charles Lee as their head coach. (Axios)

⚾️ Wilson broke ground on a new stadium for the Carolina Mudcats. (WRAL)

πŸ’° Republicans in the General Assembly are considering giving residents a tax rebate from the state's $1.4 billion surplus. (News & Observer πŸ”’)