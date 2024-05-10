The Tea: Apartment vacancies increase in the Triangle
🏢 Apartment vacancies are inching up across the Triangle, as thousands of new units are added to the market and rents declined in the second half of 2023. (Triangle Business Journal 🔒)
🏀 The Charlotte Hornets named Boston Celtics assistant coach Charles Lee as their head coach. (Axios)
⚾️ Wilson broke ground on a new stadium for the Carolina Mudcats. (WRAL)
💰 Republicans in the General Assembly are considering giving residents a tax rebate from the state's $1.4 billion surplus. (News & Observer 🔒)
