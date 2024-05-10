🐶 More pets need more vets

Share on email (opens in new window)

Data: Census Bureau; Chart: Axios Visuals New veterinary clinics are popping up in North Carolina amid an ongoing national vet shortage. The big picture: The pandemic pet adoption boom aggravated the shortage, which has contributed to provider burnout.

By the numbers: The number of vet establishments across the country has gone up 8.4% since 2012, according to 2021 Census Bureau data, the most recent available.

In North Carolina, the number of vet establishments went from 955 in 2012 to 1,161 in 2021.

Zoom out: Many more vets are probably still needed to meet demand.

As of 2022, there were about 86 million dogs and 66 million cats in the U.S., an annual increase of about 2% a year since 2016, according to American Veterinary Medical Association spokesperson Mark Rosati.

Now, two in three households own a pet, per American Pet Products Association data.

