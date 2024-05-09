The Tea: $5M for homelessness pilot program

💡 Fluctuations in natural gas were responsible for two-thirds of Duke Energy's rate increases for North Carolina users, according to a study from the Environmental Defense Fund. (WUNC)

The N.C. General Assembly is considering a bill that would broaden the definition of antisemitism under state law. (WRAL)

💵 Raleigh City Council is putting $5 million toward a pilot program to address homelessness in the city. (ABC11)

Some of the money would go directly to homeless people to help them get into permanent housing. Each person experiencing homelessness in Raleigh costs the city around $35,000 per year, per city officials.

🪲 Durham residents are mistaking the hum of cicadas for sirens and car alarms, Durham County Sheriff's Office says. (WRAL)