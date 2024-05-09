31 mins ago - News

The Tea: $5M for homelessness pilot program

headshot
Illustration of a spilled teacup with tea spilling out, and "The Tea" written in the the spilled liquid.

Illustration: Allie Carl/Axios

💡 Fluctuations in natural gas were responsible for two-thirds of Duke Energy's rate increases for North Carolina users, according to a study from the Environmental Defense Fund. (WUNC)

The N.C. General Assembly is considering a bill that would broaden the definition of antisemitism under state law. (WRAL)

💵 Raleigh City Council is putting $5 million toward a pilot program to address homelessness in the city. (ABC11)

  • Some of the money would go directly to homeless people to help them get into permanent housing. Each person experiencing homelessness in Raleigh costs the city around $35,000 per year, per city officials.

🪲 Durham residents are mistaking the hum of cicadas for sirens and car alarms, Durham County Sheriff's Office says. (WRAL)

avatar

Subscribe for more Axios Raleigh in your inbox.

Read the full edition
🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Raleigh stories

No stories could be found

Raleighpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Raleigh.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more