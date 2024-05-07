The Tea: Raleigh Holiday Inn demolition on hold
🪪 Five years after a federal lawsuit started, a North Carolina voter ID trial began Monday, potentially determining whether photo identification will be required to vote this fall. (Associated Press)
🚌 A Monday morning school bus crash in Johnston County sent nine children to the hospital. (WRAL)
🏨 Plans to demolish the circular Holiday Inn in downtown Raleigh and replace it with a Kimpton hotel appear to be on hold. (Triangle Business Journal 🔒)
