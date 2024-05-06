The Tea: N.C. Theatre wants $2 million

💰 The bankrupt N.C. Theatre is seeking $2 million from the state as it attempts to continue operating. (Triangle Business Journal 🔒)

🪟 Crystal Window & Door Systems plans to create 501 jobs in the Johnston County town of Selma after agreeing to a state incentives deal worth more than $4 million. (News & Observer🔒)

The Campus Y, a building that houses a 160-year-old student organization at UNC-Chapel Hill, has been "closed indefinitely" by university administrators amid safety concerns after the campus center supported student activists during last week's pro-Palestine protest. (WUNC)

⚖️ A Wake County judge ruled that N.C. State University has 30 days to turn over documents related to Poe Hall and let outside experts independently test the building for health concerns. (WRAL)

The Triad, stuck between the surging growth of the Triangle and Charlotte, is trying to remake itself on an economy based around high-skilled manufacturing. (New York Times)