The hum of millions of bugs

Data: USDA and University of Connecticut; Map: Will Chase/Axios They're here. Turn your ear to the outdoors and you can hear their hum. Look to the ground and you'll see their shells. Brood XIX — one of two cicada broods emerging in the U.S. this year — recently started appearing in the Triangle.

What's happening: There are 15 surviving periodical cicada broods, each identified by Roman numerals. 2024 is the first time in 221 years that Brood XIX (on a 13-year cycle) and Brood XIII (on a 17-year cycle) will emerge together.

Reality check: A 13-year and 17-year brood emerging at the same time is called a co-emergence, and it's actually fairly common, occurring every five to six years.

Adjacent co-emergences, where the two broods overlap geographically (like this year), are less common, happening every 25 years on average.

Be smart: Periodic cicadas (like Brood XIX) and annual cicadas, or the ones you hear buzzing in our trees every summer, look different.

Periodic cicadas are slightly smaller, with black bodies and wings with orange marks, plus red eyes.

Annual cicadas are bigger, with black or dark green bodies and black eyes.

What's next: Axios Visuals fact-checked the insect hype and found that no matter how you crunch the numbers, 2024 will likely offer just a taste of the cicada spectacles to come.

North Carolina will see several broods emerge in coming years, including in the western part of the state next year.

But Raleigh won't see another periodic brood until 2037.

Check out the full project from Axios Visuals to see which broods will hit North Carolina and when