Last chance to get tickets to Charlotte's new music fest
The Lovin' Life Music Fest kicks off today in Charlotte.
Why it matters: The inaugural festival will be one of the city's biggest music events in recent history. Organizers hope to make it a major annual event like Dreamville is in Raleigh.
What to expect: Big-name headliners including Post Malone, Stevie Nicks and Noah Kahan.
- Dashboard Confessional, The Chainsmokers, Shaboozey, the Avett Brothers and DaBaby are among other major artists set to perform.
Tickets: General admission tickets are sold out, but VIP access is still available. Children under the age of 11 enter free.
Pro tip: If you're going to Charlotte from the Triangle, consider taking the train so you don't have to mess with parking in Uptown Charlotte.
What else to expect at LLMF
