32 mins ago - News

Last chance to get tickets to Charlotte's new music fest

headshot
headshot
Portraits of Noah Kahan, Post Malone and Stevie Nicks

From left: Noah Kahan, Post Malone and Stevie Nicks. Photos: Noam Galai, Jamie McCarthy and John Medina via Getty Images

The Lovin' Life Music Fest kicks off today in Charlotte.

Why it matters: The inaugural festival will be one of the city's biggest music events in recent history. Organizers hope to make it a major annual event like Dreamville is in Raleigh.

What to expect: Big-name headliners including Post Malone, Stevie Nicks and Noah Kahan.

  • Dashboard Confessional, The Chainsmokers, Shaboozey, the Avett Brothers and DaBaby are among other major artists set to perform.

Tickets: General admission tickets are sold out, but VIP access is still available. Children under the age of 11 enter free.

Pro tip: If you're going to Charlotte from the Triangle, consider taking the train so you don't have to mess with parking in Uptown Charlotte.

What else to expect at LLMF

avatar

Subscribe for more Axios Raleigh in your inbox.

Read the full edition
🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Raleigh stories

No stories could be found

Raleighpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Raleigh.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more