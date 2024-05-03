Last chance to get tickets to Charlotte's new music fest

Share on email (opens in new window)

From left: Noah Kahan, Post Malone and Stevie Nicks. Photos: Noam Galai, Jamie McCarthy and John Medina via Getty Images

The Lovin' Life Music Fest kicks off today in Charlotte. Why it matters: The inaugural festival will be one of the city's biggest music events in recent history. Organizers hope to make it a major annual event like Dreamville is in Raleigh. What to expect: Big-name headliners including Post Malone, Stevie Nicks and Noah Kahan.

Dashboard Confessional, The Chainsmokers, Shaboozey, the Avett Brothers and DaBaby are among other major artists set to perform.

Tickets: General admission tickets are sold out, but VIP access is still available. Children under the age of 11 enter free.

Pro tip: If you're going to Charlotte from the Triangle, consider taking the train so you don't have to mess with parking in Uptown Charlotte.

