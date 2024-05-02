The Tea: RJ Davis returns to UNC

📹 North Carolina law enforcement agencies are increasingly placing license plate readers built by Flock Safety on roads throughout the state. (News & Observer 🔒)

So far more than 700 cameras in 70 counties have been installed throughout North Carolina.

🏘️ National home builder Lennar is seeking to rezone more than 200 acres at 2801 Old Crews Road in Northeast Raleigh to build nearly 1,000 homes. (Triangle Business Journal 🔒)

💵 A GoFundMe to throw a "rager" for the fraternity brothers who recently protected the American flag during protests over the Israel-Hamas war on UNC's campus has raised more than $322,000 as of Thursday morning.

President Biden plans to meet with the families of the four law enforcement officers killed Monday in Charlotte today. (WRAL)

🏀 RJ Davis will return to UNC for a fifth season of basketball. (Daily Tar Heel)