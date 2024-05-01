The Tea: South Hills rezoning

🥃 A political group's invitation to a weekend in Bourbon County backs up an anonymous online claim that some N.C. lawmakers planned a weekend trip to Kentucky, where they have been accused of getting drunk and disruptive. (The Assembly)

🛢️ A Fort Liberty Army major was convicted of smuggling guns to Ghana in barrels of rice and home goods, according to the U.S. Justice Department. (WRAL)

🏗️ Cary Town Council expressed positive sentiments about a big rezoning of the South Hills Mall — though some members called for more affordable housing in the potential transformation. (News & Observer 🔒)

Raleigh-based Loden Properties wants to add apartments, lab space, a hotel and other amenities to the old mall. (Axios)

💻 Erkang Zheng, the CEO of Cary-based cyber security startup JupiterOne, which is valued north of $1 billion, is stepping down. (Triangle Business Journal 🔒)