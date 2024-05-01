🏒 Canes eliminate Islanders
The Carolina Hurricanes advanced to the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs Tuesday night after beating the New York Islanders 6-3 in Raleigh in Game 5.
What's next: The Hurricanes will face the New York Rangers in the next round starting in New York.
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more
More Raleigh stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Raleigh.
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more