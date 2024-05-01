2 hours ago - News

🏒 Canes eliminate Islanders

Jack Drury, No. 18 of the Carolina Hurricanes, celebrates with teammates after a goal during the third period. Photo: Josh Lavallee/NHLI via Getty Images

The Carolina Hurricanes advanced to the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs Tuesday night after beating the New York Islanders 6-3 in Raleigh in Game 5.

What's next: The Hurricanes will face the New York Rangers in the next round starting in New York.

