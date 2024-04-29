3 hours ago - News

The Tea: A packed incoming class at N.C. State

Illustration: Allie Carl/Axios

Illustration: Allie Carl/Axios

☀️ Vietnamese solar producer Boviet Solar plans to create 900 jobs in Greenville after agreeing to an incentives deal with the state. (News & Observer 🔒)

💵 Durham Public Schools has submitted a budget proposal to the county that would give classified staff a 5% raise. Classified staff went on strike earlier this year over a salary dispute. (CBS17)

🚒 An early morning fire caused the Sir Walter Apartments in downtown Raleigh to be evacuated this morning. (WRAL)

Anonymous individuals called Raleigh City Council member Mary Black racial slurs during a disrupted meeting over Zoom. (ABC11)

Quote du jour

"We'll find a place for them."

— N.C. State Chancellor Randy Woodson said about next year's freshman class being bigger than expected because of the Wolfpack's Final Four run, according to reporter Brian Murphy.

