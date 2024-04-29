3 hours ago - News

🏒 Canes-Islanders shifts back to Raleigh

ELMONT, NEW YORK - APRIL 27: Frederik Andersen #31 of the Carolina Hurricanes skates against the New York Islanders in Game Four of the First Round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs at UBS Arena on April 27, 2024 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Photo: Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

After losing in double overtime in New York in Game 4 on Saturday, the Carolina Hurricanes have another shot at eliminating the Islanders from the Stanley Cup Playoffs in Raleigh tomorrow.

Why it matters: The matchup against the Islanders has been incredibly close and physical each game. The Canes had a chance to sweep them and get several days of rest if they had managed to win in sudden death.

What they're saying: "They're back in it. We gave them some hope here now," Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind'Amour said, according to ESPN.

  • "We've talked about how tough it is to win four games in a row, especially with the game being as even as they are," he added. "It could have gone either way in the previous three. We expected it to be a long series and now we've just got to focus on the next one."

What's next: The puck drops at PNC Arena at 7:30pm on Tuesday.

