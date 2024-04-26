Apr 26, 2024 - News

The Tea: 900,000 could lose affordable internet

💻 More than 900,000 North Carolinians will lose access to subsidized internet services if federal funding for an affordable internet program expires. (WUNC)

🚲 Cycle Logic, Raleigh's oldest bicycle shop, will close its Hillsborough Street shop in June and is offering a close-out sale. (Triangle Business Journal 🔒)

💰 Nearly two dozen counties in North Carolina, including Durham, have yet to spend funds received from a federal opioid settlement. (WRAL)

🌮 Gonza Tacos & Tequila will close its Hillsborough Street location this weekend after eight years in the space. (News & Observer 🔒)

🏀 N.C. State forward Mo Diarra will enter the NBA draft after one season with the Wolfpack. (CBS17)

🏈 The Panthers traded up for a first-round pick in the NFL draft, selecting South Carolina wide receiver Xavier Legette No. 32 overall. The trade sent picks 33 (2nd round) and 141 (5th) to Buffalo in exchange for picks 32 (1st) and 200 (6th). (WBTV)

