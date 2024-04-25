Apr 25, 2024 - News

Spirits-free bar closes months after opening

Umbrella Dry Bar founder Meg Paradise. Photo: Greg Mintel

Umbrella Dry Bar founder Meg Paradise. Photo: Greg Mintel

Umbrella Dry Bar is closing its space in downtown Raleigh just months after opening, founder Meg Paradise shared on social media.

Why it matters: The non-alcoholic cocktail bar, which opened on New Year's Eve in the former Garland restaurant space, was the first bar of its kind in the area, looking to tap into a growing movement of people pulling back on their alcohol consumption.

Driving the news: Paradise said in a video shared on Instagram Tuesday that Umbrella Dry Bar is not renewing its lease at 14 W. Martin St. and will close on Friday.

  • Instead, she said, the business will pivot to a pop-up model as it continues "to look for our forever home."

