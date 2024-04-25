Spirits-free bar closes months after opening

Why it matters: The non-alcoholic cocktail bar, which opened on New Year's Eve in the former Garland restaurant space, was the first bar of its kind in the area, looking to tap into a growing movement of people pulling back on their alcohol consumption.
Driving the news: Paradise said in a video shared on Instagram Tuesday that Umbrella Dry Bar is not renewing its lease at 14 W. Martin St. and will close on Friday.
Instead, she said, the business will pivot to a pop-up model as it continues "to look for our forever home."