The Tea: Pandemic bar closures were partially unconstitutional

⚖️ North Carolina's mandatory business closures in the early stages of the Covid-19 pandemic were partially unconstitutional, the state Court of Appeals ruled Tuesday. (WRAL)

The judges said that Gov. Roy Cooper's decision to treat bars differently than restaurants or hotels that also served alcohol lacked scientific evidence to justify it.

🎓 UNC-Chapel Hill has been unable to offer federally-backed financial aid to incoming students due to complications with the FAFSA application process. (WFAE)

🚧 Work will begin again on repaving a four-mile stretch of Interstate 40 between Wade Avenue and U.S. 1/64 near Crossroads after a winter pause. (News & Observer 🔒)