1 hour ago - News

The Tea: Pandemic bar closures were partially unconstitutional

headshot
Illustration of a squirrel dressed as a reporter with a notepad and press pass in his hat.

Illustration: Maura Losch/Axios

⚖️ North Carolina's mandatory business closures in the early stages of the Covid-19 pandemic were partially unconstitutional, the state Court of Appeals ruled Tuesday. (WRAL)

  • The judges said that Gov. Roy Cooper's decision to treat bars differently than restaurants or hotels that also served alcohol lacked scientific evidence to justify it.

🎓 UNC-Chapel Hill has been unable to offer federally-backed financial aid to incoming students due to complications with the FAFSA application process. (WFAE)

🚧 Work will begin again on repaving a four-mile stretch of Interstate 40 between Wade Avenue and U.S. 1/64 near Crossroads after a winter pause. (News & Observer 🔒)

