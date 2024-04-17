1 hour ago - News
The Tea: Pandemic bar closures were partially unconstitutional
⚖️ North Carolina's mandatory business closures in the early stages of the Covid-19 pandemic were partially unconstitutional, the state Court of Appeals ruled Tuesday. (WRAL)
- The judges said that Gov. Roy Cooper's decision to treat bars differently than restaurants or hotels that also served alcohol lacked scientific evidence to justify it.
🎓 UNC-Chapel Hill has been unable to offer federally-backed financial aid to incoming students due to complications with the FAFSA application process. (WFAE)
🚧 Work will begin again on repaving a four-mile stretch of Interstate 40 between Wade Avenue and U.S. 1/64 near Crossroads after a winter pause. (News & Observer 🔒)
