What to do this weekend

🐖 Indulge at Apex's Peak City Pig Fest today and Saturday.

🧀 Check out the Pimento Cheese Festival in downtown Cary Saturday, featuring cheese samplers, live music and local beer.

📚 Celebrate a local institution by attending Durham's Library Fest, which has a range of different nature-related events happening today and Saturday.

🖼️ Enjoy works from North Carolina artists past and present at Raleigh's Gallery C's "Best of North Carolina 2024" exhibition through May 25.

🛍️ Shop for unique gifts and crafts at The Bazaar on Carrboro's commons on Sunday.