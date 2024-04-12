Apr 12, 2024 - News
What to do this weekend
🐖 Indulge at Apex's Peak City Pig Fest today and Saturday.
🧀 Check out the Pimento Cheese Festival in downtown Cary Saturday, featuring cheese samplers, live music and local beer.
📚 Celebrate a local institution by attending Durham's Library Fest, which has a range of different nature-related events happening today and Saturday.
🖼️ Enjoy works from North Carolina artists past and present at Raleigh's Gallery C's "Best of North Carolina 2024" exhibition through May 25.
🛍️ Shop for unique gifts and crafts at The Bazaar on Carrboro's commons on Sunday.
Read the full edition
Subscribe for more Axios Raleigh in your inbox.
More Raleigh stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Raleigh.