Apr 12, 2024 - News

What to do this weekend

headshot
headshot
Illustration of a latte with "weekend" written in the foam.

Illustration: Maura Losch/Axios

🐖 Indulge at Apex's Peak City Pig Fest today and Saturday.

🧀 Check out the Pimento Cheese Festival in downtown Cary Saturday, featuring cheese samplers, live music and local beer.

📚 Celebrate a local institution by attending Durham's Library Fest, which has a range of different nature-related events happening today and Saturday.

🖼️ Enjoy works from North Carolina artists past and present at Raleigh's Gallery C's "Best of North Carolina 2024" exhibition through May 25.

🛍️ Shop for unique gifts and crafts at The Bazaar on Carrboro's commons on Sunday.

avatar

Subscribe for more Axios Raleigh in your inbox.

Read the full edition
🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Raleigh stories

No stories could be found

Raleighpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Raleigh.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more