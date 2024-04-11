The Tea: Bird flu reported in North Carolina cow herd

👔 Longtime Raleigh men's clothing store Nowell's will permanently close on April 13. (Triangle Business Journal 🔒)

State lawmakers will consider a new bill this month to force county sheriffs to notify U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement if they can't determine the legal status of a person charged with a crime. (News & Observer 🔒)

Several sheriffs in North Carolina's largest counties were recently elected with platforms of not cooperating with ICE.

🐄 Avian influenza, also known as bird flu, was recently detected in a dairy herd in North Carolina for the first time, according to the N.C. Department of Agriculture. (WRAL)

Michael Martin, the state veterinarian, said the risk of human infection remains extremely low. Still, health officials are warning people not to consume raw milk, which can't be sold in North Carolina.

Durham is launching a new Task Force on Black Men and Boys, a program that will connect Black youth with economic and educational resources, Durham Mayor Leonardo Williams announced on Tuesday. (INDY Week)

