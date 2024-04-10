🚧 The end of a Chapel Hill traffic headache

The Estes Drive Connectivity Project, which has shut down part of a major east-west artery in Chapel Hill for two years, will wrap up next month. Why it matters: The project aims to bolster non-car modes of transit along a busy thoroughfare. But it's resulted in delays and headaches for drivers, residents and anyone else trying to access businesses and schools along Estes. Construction prompted the busy street to be converted to one-way traffic for long periods.

Driving the news: Construction, which began in March 2022, is expected to be completed in May, a town spokesperson tells Axios.

Between the lines: The Estes Drive project adds extended sidewalks, a multi-use path, new turn lanes and raised bike lanes, per the town.

"Just bear with us while we finish it," town transportation planning manager Bergen Watterson said last year. At the time, she anticipated a winter 2023 wrap-up date.

Zoom out: The partial closure of Estes has been hard on local businesses, too. The owner of Tin Cup Joe, which opened in Carrboro in 2016 and closed in January, cited ongoing construction around town — including on Estes — as a reason for a decline in business, the Daily Tar Heel reported.