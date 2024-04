The Tea: EVs keep growing in North Carolina

⚡️ More than 80,000 electric vehicles are on the roads in North Carolina, up from 10,000 in 2018. (WRAL)

ğŸŽ“ North Carolina could move to eliminate diversity, equity and inclusion efforts on UNC system campuses this year, a UNC board member predicts. (News & Observer 🔒)

"It's my belief that it is likely that the Board of Governors or the state legislature will follow Florida's path as it relates to DEI this year," UNC -Chapel Hill Board of Trustees member Jim Blaine said.

🏨 Durham Rescue Mission is one of the largest providers of homelessness services in the Triangle.