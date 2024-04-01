48 mins ago - News
The Tea: EVs keep growing in North Carolina
⚡️ More than 80,000 electric vehicles are on the roads in North Carolina, up from 10,000 in 2018. (WRAL)
🎓 North Carolina could move to eliminate diversity, equity and inclusion efforts on UNC system campuses this year, a UNC board member predicts. (News & Observer 🔒)
- "It's my belief that it is likely that the Board of Governors or the state legislature will follow Florida's path as it relates to DEI this year," UNC -Chapel Hill Board of Trustees member Jim Blaine said.
🏨 Durham Rescue Mission is one of the largest providers of homelessness services in the Triangle.
- But former guests say the Mission, whose affiliated nonprofits brought in $23 million in revenue in 2022, made them work for low pay and didn't let them enroll in drug treatment plans. (The Assembly 🔒)
