Data: Midwest Regional Climate Center; Map: Rahul Mukherjee/Axios Flowers are beginning to bloom across the Triangle, and temperatures are expected to be above normal for the first part of March. Welcome to fake spring, everyone. Why it matters: The Triangle's chances for getting snow this winter — something it hasn't experienced in two years — are feeling even more remote, as temperatures went above 70° on Wednesday.

Zoom in: A significant cooldown isn't expected in the near future, either, with the National Weather Service's Raleigh office anticipating a 60-70% chance of higher-than-average temperatures.

It's going to be hot and wet for the first part of March, the office said.

Yes, but: Raleigh's last spring frost usually hits around April 5, per the Midwestern Regional Climate Center, meaning those fresh blooms could face some harsh cold.

We're likely experiencing "Fool's Spring," one of 12 made up seasons that includes the exceedingly accurate "The Pollening" and "Hell's Front Porch," aka our glorious summers, Axios Richmond's Karri Peifer notes.

Consecutive days from December to February with below-normal average temperatures; Annually, 1970–2023. Data: Climate Central; Chart: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

The big picture: Winters are getting warmer.