How to win at Valentine's Day

Illustration of a pattern of envelopes with hearts sealing them.

Illustration: Allie Carl/Axios

If you don't have a plan for Valentine's Day yet, good news: We have some ideas for you.

Whether you're celebrating with a loved one, a friend or just want to treat yourself, here's a handy dandy last-minute guide to what you can do — or buy — to celebrate.

👯 Galentine's Day: Grab your gals and head to a permanent jewelry pop-up Voda Boutique in North Hills on Monday night.

🧁 Desserts: Cupcake Shoppe (hello, strawberry dipped cookies). They also have some cookie decorating kits available for an at-home date night.

🛍️ Where to shop for gifts: Raleigh Wine Shop has customizable Valentine's gift baskets (or just celebrate the holiday by drinking wine and eating cheese there).

Also worth checking out:

🎁 A few more (expensive) gift ideas:

  • A gift card to Woodhouse Spa in North Hills. (You'll get a free bonbon box from Videri with a giftcard of $200 or more.)
  • A staycation at Heights House (the Romance Package features a fresh bouquet, Escazu chocolates and Italian bubbly).
