How to win at Valentine's Day
If you don't have a plan for Valentine's Day yet, good news: We have some ideas for you.
Whether you're celebrating with a loved one, a friend or just want to treat yourself, here's a handy dandy last-minute guide to what you can do — or buy — to celebrate.
👯 Galentine's Day: Grab your gals and head to a permanent jewelry pop-up Voda Boutique in North Hills on Monday night.
- Heir Raleigh will be zapping on permanent jewelry, and they have a few slots left. Snag your appointment here.
- Bonus: The shop will have sweet treats and bubbly, too.
- If you're outside Raleigh, spend your Feb. 13 on The Roof at The Durham for $5 glasses of sparkling rose, or The Mayton's Galentine's Day Market in downtown Cary.
🧁 Desserts: Cupcake Shoppe (hello, strawberry dipped cookies). They also have some cookie decorating kits available for an at-home date night.
- Videri Chocolate Factory has a four-piece caramel heart boxes, vegan valentine's gift boxes and a showstopper gift box, featuring 24 assorted bonbons and two-layered chocolate bars.
- Guglhupf also has a delicious slate of desserts for Valentine's Day, including some chocolate-covered strawberries.
🛍️ Where to shop for gifts: Raleigh Wine Shop has customizable Valentine's gift baskets (or just celebrate the holiday by drinking wine and eating cheese there).
Also worth checking out:
- Durham's Parker and Otis.
- Raleigh's Edge of Urge, or its men's store across the street, Unlikely Professionals (the best place to shop for men who are hard to buy for.)
- The new Amelia's Flowers, in Raleigh Iron Works.
🎁 A few more (expensive) gift ideas:
- A gift card to Woodhouse Spa in North Hills. (You'll get a free bonbon box from Videri with a giftcard of $200 or more.)
- A staycation at Heights House (the Romance Package features a fresh bouquet, Escazu chocolates and Italian bubbly).
