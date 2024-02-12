How to win at Valentine's Day

Share on email (opens in new window)

If you don't have a plan for Valentine's Day yet, good news: We have some ideas for you.

Whether you're celebrating with a loved one, a friend or just want to treat yourself, here's a handy dandy last-minute guide to what you can do — or buy — to celebrate.

👯 Galentine's Day: Grab your gals and head to a permanent jewelry pop-up Voda Boutique in North Hills on Monday night.

Heir Raleigh will be zapping on permanent jewelry, and they have a few slots left. Snag your appointment here.

Bonus: The shop will have sweet treats and bubbly, too.

If you're outside Raleigh, spend your Feb. 13 on The Roof at The Durham for $5 glasses of sparkling rose, or The Mayton's Galentine's Day Market in downtown Cary.

🧁 Desserts: Cupcake Shoppe (hello, strawberry dipped cookies). They also have some cookie decorating kits available for an at-home date night.

🛍️ Where to shop for gifts: Raleigh Wine Shop has customizable Valentine's gift baskets (or just celebrate the holiday by drinking wine and eating cheese there).

Also worth checking out:

Durham's Parker and Otis.

Raleigh's Edge of Urge, or its men's store across the street, Unlikely Professionals (the best place to shop for men who are hard to buy for.)

The new Amelia's Flowers, in Raleigh Iron Works.

🎁 A few more (expensive) gift ideas: