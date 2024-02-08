Share on email (opens in new window)

Here's what's going on in the Triangle this weekend.

💗 Thrift-a-Bull is hosting a Valentine's Market on Saturday at Surf Club in downtown Durham.

🎭 Raise money for arts education by attending CAM Raleigh's ArtHouse event on Saturday, which is embodying the spirit of New Orleans this year.

🏠 Explore Raleigh's historic Tucker House by going to a murder mystery play written by local playwright Doug Simpson on Saturday or Sunday.

🏒 Cheer on the Carolina Hurricanes when they host the New Jersey Devils Saturday night.

🩰 Watch the Carolina Ballet's performance of "Rhapsody in Blue" on Saturday at the Martin Marietta Center for the Performing Arts.

🎙️ Head to the DPAC every day this weekend to see a performance of the Broadway musical "Ain't Too Proud," about the MoTown group The Temptations.

🎷 Listen to live jazz at Missy Lane's Assembly Room in downtown Durham on Friday and Saturday.

🏈 Find one of the many spots across the Triangle hosting a Super Bowl Party, like Raleigh's Tap Yard, where there will be a free nacho bar.