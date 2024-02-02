Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

February is here (we can't believe it either), which means Black History Month has arrived, and the Triangle has tons of events this month celebrate.

Feb. 3: Durham's MLK Black History Month Parade starts at noon. Former Mayor Elaine O'Neal will serve as the grand marshall.

Also happening Saturday: the opening reception for Living in Color, the Black History Month exhibition at The Chapel at Dix Park. The reception runs from 1:30-3:30pm but the exhibit will be on display through Feb. 26.

Feb. 6: "Wilmington's Lie" author David Zucchino will discuss insights from his research and the implications of the 1898 Wilmington Massacre from 6:30-7:30pm. The event is virtual.

Feb. 7: The Cary Senior Center will host A Taste of Black History, featuring lunch provided by a locally Black-owned restaurant, between 11:30am and 1:30pm.

Feb. 17: The Cary Theatre will show "Love & Basketball." A preshow discussion will be held at 2pm.

Also on this day, John Chavis Memorial Park will host a Black Inventors Workshop for kids aged 5-12 from 11am-1pm. Check out the park's website for its full BHM calendar of events.

Feb. 22: Hear first-hand experiences of integration in Wake County schools in the 1950s from 6:30-8pm. The virtual event will feature Joseph Holt Jr., the first student to challenge Raleigh's school system after Brown v. Board of Education, and Dudley E. Flood, who led desegregation efforts here.

Feb. 23: The Cary Theatre will show "RENAISSANCE: A Film by Beyoncé" at 7:30pm.

Feb. 24: The Cary Theatre will show "BLACK IS THE COLOR" at 11am, followed by an art class inspired by the film at 12:30pm.

Feb. 27: See Middle Creek High School students perform in the ​​play "Forged in Fire: The Story of Apex" about enslaved Africans and free persons of color in southern Wake County before the Civil War. The play will run from 6:30-7:30pm.