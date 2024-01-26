Things to do eat, drink and do this weekend in Raleigh and Durham
If you're looking for things to do in the Triangle this weekend, we've got some ideas:
Friday
🍻 Stop by State of Beer's pre-party for the N.C. Rare and Vintage Beer Tasting, featuring brews from Trophy, Cellarist, Hi-Wire, Good Word and others.
Saturday
🌱 Urban Pothos' second location in Raleigh Iron Works will have its grand opening from 11am-7pm. Five people will win plants for a year.
🍺 Enjoy the 12th Annual N.C. Rare and Vintage Beer Tasting at the Historic Durham Athletic Park. Tickets start at $95.
🥐 Pop-up bakery O:HU will be selling at Feature Flora serving Korean pastries from 11am-2pm.
- If you haven't tried Feature Flora's matcha yet, run, don't walk.
- Osoto Coffee will be there, too, in case coffee is more your thing.
Sunday
🍪 Raleigh Brewing Company will be offering beer and Girl Scout Cookie flights all weekend long, starting Friday.
- Raleigh Brewing Arboretum in Cary will be offering the same.
More Raleigh stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Raleigh.