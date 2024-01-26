49 mins ago - Things to Do

Things to do eat, drink and do this weekend in Raleigh and Durham

If you're looking for things to do in the Triangle this weekend, we've got some ideas:

Friday

🍻 Stop by State of Beer's pre-party for the N.C. Rare and Vintage Beer Tasting, featuring brews from Trophy, Cellarist, Hi-Wire, Good Word and others.

Saturday

🌱 Urban Pothos' second location in Raleigh Iron Works will have its grand opening from 11am-7pm. Five people will win plants for a year.

🍺 Enjoy the 12th Annual N.C. Rare and Vintage Beer Tasting at the Historic Durham Athletic Park. Tickets start at $95.

🥐 Pop-up bakery O:HU will be selling at Feature Flora serving Korean pastries from 11am-2pm.

  • If you haven't tried Feature Flora's matcha yet, run, don't walk.
  • Osoto Coffee will be there, too, in case coffee is more your thing.

Sunday

🍪 Raleigh Brewing Company will be offering beer and Girl Scout Cookie flights all weekend long, starting Friday.

