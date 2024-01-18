Things to do in Raleigh and Durham this weekend

Share on email (opens in new window)

If you're looking for some things to do in the Triangle this weekend, we've got some ideas for you:

🌲 Forest bathe at Sarah P. Duke Gardens Friday from 3 to 5pm. Tickets are $26.

🛍️ NC Vintage Bazaar will be held at the Expo Center at the state fairgrounds Saturday and Sunday. Grab early bird tickets here.

You can shop an hour before general admission starts.

🍵 The North Carolina Museum of Art is hosting a Family Winter Tea event, featuring finger sandwiches and savory and sweet treats. Cost is $45 per person.

The museum is also hosting a free family tour Saturday at 10:30am. Kids ages 5 to 11 should be accompanied by an adult.

🍷 Weird Productions is hosting The Godfather pARTy on Saturday at Killer Queen wine bar in Durham, an art gathering featuring art installations, live paintings and an Italian wine menu.

🍸 Natural Science Bar in Raleigh's Gateway Plaza had its grand opening Tuesday. Stop by this weekend to check out the city's newest bar, open daily from 4pm to 2am.

🍪 Try Girl Scout Cookie and beer pairings at The Glass Jug in Durham on Saturday.

🏠 Shop Durham's Home Goods Market Black Street from 10am to 2pm Saturday.