Things to do in Raleigh and Durham this weekend
If you're looking for some things to do in the Triangle this weekend, we've got some ideas for you:
🌲 Forest bathe at Sarah P. Duke Gardens Friday from 3 to 5pm. Tickets are $26.
🛍️ NC Vintage Bazaar will be held at the Expo Center at the state fairgrounds Saturday and Sunday. Grab early bird tickets here.
- You can shop an hour before general admission starts.
🍵 The North Carolina Museum of Art is hosting a Family Winter Tea event, featuring finger sandwiches and savory and sweet treats. Cost is $45 per person.
- The museum is also hosting a free family tour Saturday at 10:30am. Kids ages 5 to 11 should be accompanied by an adult.
🍷 Weird Productions is hosting The Godfather pARTy on Saturday at Killer Queen wine bar in Durham, an art gathering featuring art installations, live paintings and an Italian wine menu.
🍸 Natural Science Bar in Raleigh's Gateway Plaza had its grand opening Tuesday. Stop by this weekend to check out the city's newest bar, open daily from 4pm to 2am.
🍪 Try Girl Scout Cookie and beer pairings at The Glass Jug in Durham on Saturday.
🏠 Shop Durham's Home Goods Market Black Street from 10am to 2pm Saturday.
