Triangle bracing for severe weather, power outages on Tuesday

Severe weather is expected to bring heavy rain, wind gusts, and some power outages and flooding throughout North Carolina on Tuesday.

Driving the news: The Triangle will be under a flood watch beginning at 9am on Tuesday and a wind advisory beginning at 10am.

Why it matters: Powerful storms can cause severe damage to power infrastructure in the Triangle quickly, and power outages during the winter months can lead to people experiencing frigid temperatures in their homes.

State of play: Duke Energy said it is placing crews throughout the region to respond to the potential of downed trees and power lines from wind gusts through could reach up to 40mph.

Flashback: Last August, an intense thunderstorm left tens of thousands of people in central Durham without power for multiple days.

Zoom out: The powerful winds and heavy rainfall hitting the Southeast and East Coast more broadly are tied to a rapidly strengthening low pressure area over the Midwest, which is bringing blizzard conditions to the Plains, Axios' Andrew Freedman writes.

This storm's high winds could knock out power to millions of Americans by Wednesday.

At least two more powerful storms, including a bomb cyclone, are likely to affect the same regions through early next week.

