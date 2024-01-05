Jan 5, 2024 - Things to Do

Your guide to this weekend's events in the Triangle

headshot
Illustration of lit marquee letters spelling "WEEKEND" sitting in a row of theater seats.

Illustration: Lindsey Bailey/Axios

It's the first weekend of 2024. Here's what's happening around the Triangle.

⛸️ Ice skate at THE RINK at Red Hat Amphitheater. First up is flannel Friday, then Sunday the rink is holding a coat drive. Check here for hours.

🏮Visit Koka Booth Amphitheatre for the North Carolina Chinese Lantern Festival before it closes for the season next weekend.

🧘 Practice indoor yoga at The Chapel At Dix Park at 3:30pm Sunday. Registration is sold out but the instructor, Carrington Razook Jackson, posted on Instagram that you can come anyway. It's free to attend.

💡 Head to downtown Raleigh for the last night of the free, self-guided Illuminate Art Walk.

👀 Stop by the Not Your Grandma's Estate Sale in Cary Saturday and Sunday, hosted by a married couple selling everything they own to move into a van and live life on the road. More details (including on the items that will be for sale) here.

