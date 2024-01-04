Jan 4, 2024 - News

Long-term care is unaffordable for many seniors in the Triangle

Share of adults ages 75+ who can't afford daily in-home care, by metro area
Data: Harvard's Joint Center for Housing Studies; Map: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

Affordable long-term care is increasingly hard to find for seniors in the Triangle, Axios' April Rubin and Erica Pandey report.

Why it matters: Nearly 70% of older adults will need long-term care services, according to a recent report from Harvard's Joint Center for Housing Studies, and the country's population of seniors is growing fast.

  • Medicare doesn't cover these services, and Medicaid often has long wait lists for at-home support, said Samara Scheckler, a research associate.

Zoom in: Among adults 75 and older in the Raleigh metro area who live alone, 82% cannot afford daily in-home care, data from the center indicates.

  • Assisted living is also out of reach for older adults in the area, with 83% unable to afford it.
  • Raleigh's median costs for assisted living and other costs of living adds up to around $66,000 a year.

