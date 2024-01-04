Data: Harvard's Joint Center for Housing Studies; Map: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

Affordable long-term care is increasingly hard to find for seniors in the Triangle, Axios' April Rubin and Erica Pandey report.

Why it matters: Nearly 70% of older adults will need long-term care services, according to a recent report from Harvard's Joint Center for Housing Studies, and the country's population of seniors is growing fast.