Jan 3, 2024 - Things to Do

The Triangle's best concerts and shows in January

headshot

Elvis Costello performing last year in Italy. Photo: Sergione Infuso/Corbis via Getty Images

Start the New Year off by getting back into the habit of seeing live music.

  • Here are some of the best live shows happening this month:

🎶 Jan. 3-7: The Bob Dylan-inspired Broadway musical "Girl from the North Country" stops by the DPAC.

😂 Jan. 12-14: Comedian Lil Duval takes his tour to Raleigh Improv.

🪕 Jan 18. The Midwestern bluegrass group Greensky Bluegrass plays the Ritz.

🥁 Jan. 19: Asheville rock group Wednesday plays the Lincoln Theatre.

🎸 Jan. 20: 90s indie rockers Velocity Girl reunite at Motorco Music Hall.

🎙️ Jan. 26: Durham singer-songwriter Chessa Rich plays a hometown show at Motorco Music Hall.

🤠 Jan. 28: DPAC hosts country-and-blues singer Lucinda Williams.

🎤 Jan. 29: Atlanta rapper Playboi Carti comes to PNC Arena.

🎸 Jan. 31: Iconic singer-songwriter Elvis Costello performs at the DPAC.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Raleigh.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Raleigh stories

No stories could be found

Raleighpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Raleigh.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more