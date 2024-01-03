The Triangle's best concerts and shows in January
Start the New Year off by getting back into the habit of seeing live music.
- Here are some of the best live shows happening this month:
🎶 Jan. 3-7: The Bob Dylan-inspired Broadway musical "Girl from the North Country" stops by the DPAC.
😂 Jan. 12-14: Comedian Lil Duval takes his tour to Raleigh Improv.
🪕 Jan 18. The Midwestern bluegrass group Greensky Bluegrass plays the Ritz.
🥁 Jan. 19: Asheville rock group Wednesday plays the Lincoln Theatre.
🎸 Jan. 20: 90s indie rockers Velocity Girl reunite at Motorco Music Hall.
🎙️ Jan. 26: Durham singer-songwriter Chessa Rich plays a hometown show at Motorco Music Hall.
🤠 Jan. 28: DPAC hosts country-and-blues singer Lucinda Williams.
🎤 Jan. 29: Atlanta rapper Playboi Carti comes to PNC Arena.
🎸 Jan. 31: Iconic singer-songwriter Elvis Costello performs at the DPAC.
