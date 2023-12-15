Share on email (opens in new window)

Looking for a cozy bar to get into the holiday spirit? Here's a list of some bars across the Triangle adding a festive-twist to their usual offerings.

Hummingbird

The popular Raleigh restaurant has turned its bar and heated patio into a small winter wonderland, featuring Christmas trees and lights and faux fur seat covers.

The drinks menu includes an eggnog-inspired cocktail, a spiced rum-and-butter drink and a cocktail called "Scrooge" that includes charcoal and cranberries.

Location: 1053 E. Whitaker Mill Road, suite 111, Raleigh

Corpse Reviver

Gin-focused Durham Distillery has added a vintage Christmas feel to its popular cocktail lounge.

One highlight on the holiday menu is "Grandma Spiked the Cider," featuring gin, brandy and spiced apple juice.

Corpse Reviver is also hosting its annual 12 Days of Christmas Cocktails competition, which invites people from across the country to submit their own ideas for holiday concoctions.

Location: 715 Washington St., suite B

St. Nick's

The House of Art bar and event space in downtown Raleigh is being taken over again by the holiday pop-up St. Nick's.

The decor is a maximalist Christmas experience, and the bar will host several events throughout the month.

Location: 306 E. Hargett St., Raleigh

Miracle at the Haymaker

Downtown Raleigh bar The Haymaker will be decked out for the entire month complete with a Christmas cocktail menu.

Come for the eclectic holiday mug each drink is served in.

Location: 555 Fayetteville St., Raleigh

Tinsel Tavern

When you're done shopping at The Fenton this month, stop by the Sports & Social bar for its Tinsel Tavern pop-up for holiday drinks and festive events.

Location: Sports and Social, 301 Fenton Gateway Dr., Cary

Unscripted Hotel

The winter igloos on the Unscripted Hotel's patio have become one of the hardest reservations in the Triangle since the hotel added them a few years ago.

On the menu: seasonal drinks and a casual dining experience.

Location: 202 Corcoran St., Durham

Sippin' Santa

Wye Hill Kitchen & Brewing's holiday pop-up bar, Sippin' Santa, is taking more of a Christmas in July approach to the season.

While the restaurant is decked out in Christmas gear, the drinks menu is full of tropical-inspired cocktails served in custom glassware.

The pop-up is presented by Beachbum Berry, the economic tropical cocktail brand.

Location: Wye Hill Kitchen, 201 S. Boylan Ave.