What to do this weekend in the Triangle

Illustration of a cassette tape with the tape unspooling to spell weekend.

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

Here are some of the best events happening around Raleigh and Durham this weekend.

🎄 Attend one of several showings of Theatre in the Park's "A Christmas Carol" at DPAC in Durham.

⛸️ Go ice skating at the holiday rink pop-ups at Red Hat Amphitheater in Raleigh and Fenton in Cary.

🛍️ Go shopping for local goods at the Cary Night Market in downtown Cary on Friday.

🏒 Cheer the Carolina Hurricanes back to winning ways during their upcoming home games on Friday and Sunday against the Nashville Predators and Washington Capitals.

🎼 Head to Duke Chapel on Sunday for the Choral Society of Durham's Holiday concert celebrating carols from Latin America, the British Isles and the U.S.

