Data: cfbstats; Chart: Simran Parwani/Axios The era of hometown talent in college football may become a thing of the past, Axios' Simran Parwani writes. State of play: An Axios analysis of recruiting data shows that, across the country, college football programs are increasingly recruiting from out of state.

Why it matters: The growing professionalization and commercialization of college athletics is reshaping the recruiting landscape. With the changing transfer portal system and the emergence of name, image and likeness (NIL) deals, college football programs are pressured to recruit and retain the best players regardless of academic year and geography.

What they're saying: "Recruiting in state is really the ground level of starting a recruiting class and developing relationships with those important programs and players that you can get right down the road," Adam Gorney, national director of recruiting at Rivals, says.

In-state recruiting helps optimize a designated budget, he notes, and many players prefer staying close to home.

Yes, but: North Carolina colleges often find themselves competing against the national powerhouses for top talent.

The top-ranked recruit in the state, per 247 Sports, has left North Carolina three of the last five years.

By the numbers: 38% of North Carolina's college football players are from in-state.

That's a far lower percentage than places like Texas, where 78% of players are playing at home, Georgia (67%), Florida (65%) or California (60%).

The bottom line: In the wake of NIL deals, transfer portal changes and conference realignments, college football recruiting is experiencing its most turbulent era yet.