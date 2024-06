Data: StreetLight Data; Map: Kavya Beheraj/Axios The number of daily walking trips taken by Americans — including here in the Triangle — has plummeted since the pandemic. Why it matters: Walking is good for us, Axios' Alex Fitzpatrick writes. That's true both on an individual level (thanks to the many health benefits it confers) and in the big-picture climate change sense (given that it's the OG form of zero-emissions travel).

By the numbers: The number of annual average daily walking trips in the Raleigh metro area fell by 39% and Durham's dropped 42% between 2019 and 2022, per a new StreetLight Data report.

That outpaces the national decline of 36%.

"In every metro and state that StreetLight analyzed, walking trips declined over the three-year period by at least 20%," per the report.

How it works: StreetLight measures travel behavior based on anonymized data from mobile devices, vehicle GPS systems and more.

For this analysis, one "walking trip" is any trip taken by foot that is more than 250 meters — about 820 feet — from start to finish.

What they're saying: It's clear that the pandemic had an "obvious impact," StreetLight says. But beyond that, the group isn't sure what's keeping Americans off their feet.

Some of this could be remote work, which can make it all too easy to become overly sedentary.

And some of it could be part of the downtown recovery story — if a city has fewer restaurants and shops open, there's less reason for locals and visitors to have a walkabout.

Both of those trends have had major influences in the Triangle, with one of the highest rates for remote work in the U.S.

Zoom in: However, the region's sprawling, car-centric culture has never made it particularly walking friendly.