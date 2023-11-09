1 hour ago - News

What to do this weekend in Raleigh and Durham

🎖️ Celebrate the Triangle's veterans at ceremonies in Durham on Thursday, Chapel Hill on Friday and Raleigh (though there will be no parade this year) and Morrisville on Saturday.

🖼️ Explore works from Dutch masters, like Rembrandt, at the N.C. Museum of Art's Dutch Art in a Global Age exhibition.

🎸 Head to downtown Fuquay-Varina for the BBQ, Blues & Brews festival.

⚽ Watch the ACC Men's Soccer Championship on Sunday at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary. (TKTKT COULD FEATURE UNC)

🫑 Visit one of the more than dozen restaurants participating in Triangle Vegan Restaurant Week.

⚾ Attend a vintage baseball game at the Durham Athletic Park on Saturday — with the teams wearing historic uniforms and equipment as well as rules from the 1860s.

🎨 Explore the newly-renovated NCCU Art Museum for an exhibit on artist and Durham native Ernie Barnes.

