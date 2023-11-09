Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

🎖️ Celebrate the Triangle's veterans at ceremonies in Durham on Thursday, Chapel Hill on Friday and Raleigh (though there will be no parade this year) and Morrisville on Saturday.

🖼️ Explore works from Dutch masters, like Rembrandt, at the N.C. Museum of Art's Dutch Art in a Global Age exhibition.

🎸 Head to downtown Fuquay-Varina for the BBQ, Blues & Brews festival.

⚽ Watch the ACC Men's Soccer Championship on Sunday at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary. (TKTKT COULD FEATURE UNC)

🫑 Visit one of the more than dozen restaurants participating in Triangle Vegan Restaurant Week.

⚾ Attend a vintage baseball game at the Durham Athletic Park on Saturday — with the teams wearing historic uniforms and equipment as well as rules from the 1860s.

🎨 Explore the newly-renovated NCCU Art Museum for an exhibit on artist and Durham native Ernie Barnes.