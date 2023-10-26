Raleigh's Day of the Dead celebrations expand to 4-day event
Raleigh's celebration of the Mexican holiday Día de los Muertos in Oakwood Cemetery is expanding this year.
Catch up quick: For more than a decade, Angela Salamanca — the owner of Raleigh's Centro and Durham's Ex-Voto — has organized a Day of the Dead 5K race in downtown Raleigh.
- The event, which raises money for the Boys & Girls Club, was started to honor the death of Salamanca's sister in 2003 — but for many people it became the city's first major celebration of Día de los Muertos.
Driving the news: This year, Salamanca told Axios she wanted to do something more significant ,and has created a four-day schedule of events for Day of the Dead along with Oakwood Cemetery and the artist Peter Marin.
- Raleigh's Hispanic population has grown significantly in the past two decades, and Salamanca hopes the event can become an important occasion for the area's Mexican community.
Friday, Oct. 27: The opening ceremony begins at 5pm, with the unveiling of seven large ofrendas (altars used during the Day of the Dead) designed by Marin.
- It's followed by an address from Claudia Velasco, the consul general of Mexico in Raleigh; live music and dance, food vendors and free sugar skull face painting.
Saturday, Oct. 28: The Day of the Dead 5K starts at 10am and will be followed by live music, dancing and a costume contest.
Sunday, Oct. 29: At 6:30pm there will be a free showing of "Coco," the Disney film that takes place during the Day of the Dead, as well as food and musical performances.
Thursday, Nov. 2: Day of the Dead is traditionally celebrated on Nov. 1 and 2. Oakwood will host a ceremony to honor the holiday, including poetry readings and live musical and dance performances.
- The ceremony will end with a catrina parade, where people dress as skeletons.
