Raleigh's celebration of the Mexican holiday Día de los Muertos in Oakwood Cemetery is expanding this year.

Catch up quick: For more than a decade, Angela Salamanca — the owner of Raleigh's Centro and Durham's Ex-Voto — has organized a Day of the Dead 5K race in downtown Raleigh.

The event, which raises money for the Boys & Girls Club, was started to honor the death of Salamanca's sister in 2003 — but for many people it became the city's first major celebration of Día de los Muertos.

Driving the news: This year, Salamanca told Axios she wanted to do something more significant ,and has created a four-day schedule of events for Day of the Dead along with Oakwood Cemetery and the artist Peter Marin.

Raleigh's Hispanic population has grown significantly in the past two decades, and Salamanca hopes the event can become an important occasion for the area's Mexican community.

Friday, Oct. 27: The opening ceremony begins at 5pm, with the unveiling of seven large ofrendas (altars used during the Day of the Dead) designed by Marin.

It's followed by an address from Claudia Velasco, the consul general of Mexico in Raleigh; live music and dance, food vendors and free sugar skull face painting.

Saturday, Oct. 28: The Day of the Dead 5K starts at 10am and will be followed by live music, dancing and a costume contest.

Sunday, Oct. 29: At 6:30pm there will be a free showing of "Coco," the Disney film that takes place during the Day of the Dead, as well as food and musical performances.

Thursday, Nov. 2: Day of the Dead is traditionally celebrated on Nov. 1 and 2. Oakwood will host a ceremony to honor the holiday, including poetry readings and live musical and dance performances.