Here's what pre-Halloween events are happening around the Triangle this weekend:

👄 Attend the annual Rocky Horror Picture Show Halloween Ball on Thursday or Friday at the Carolina Theatre in Durham.

🍭 Go to the carnival at Clayton's 71st Harvest Festival, which runs Thursday through Sunday.

🧛 Dress up for Sports & Social Cary's Vampire Ball on Friday, featuring live music and a halloween costume competition or Boxcar's annual Halloween Bash on Saturday.

🪦 Walk around Raleigh's Oakwood neighborhood, where residents go the extra mile with decorations, and then tour the historic Oakwood Cemetery.

🌽 Escape a corn maze at Holder Hill Farm in Durham, Ken's Produce and Garden Center in Garner or Naylor Family Farm's giant maze in Fuquay-Varina.

🚂 Ride the Pumpkin Patch Express train at the Durham Museum of Life and Science and decorate pumpkins, walk a hay maze and do science experiments.

😱 Get scared at Hillsborough's haunted barn the Myrtle Grove Haunt, at Clayton's Fear Farm or the haunted park at Cary's Phillips Farm.