It's leaf raking season in Raleigh. Here's what you need to know.

Fall is in full swing, and leaf season is upon us.

Driving the news: The city of Raleigh will begin its seasonal leaf collection Oct. 30, which means a giant vacuum will be sucking the leaves up from your curb in the coming weeks.

Why it matters: It's time to decide whether you're going to break out the rake or leaf blower or let the leaves lie.

Whatever you do, please think of your neighbors before you decide to run the leaf blower when some of us might be sleeping.

The city of Raleigh also offers these alternatives for leaf disposal:

Mulch 'em: Shredding leaves is good for your lawn and garden, and most lawn mowers have a mulching setting. It's quick, cheap and easy.

Shredding leaves is good for your lawn and garden, and most lawn mowers have a mulching setting. It's quick, cheap and easy. Compost 'em: This can enhance your soil and saves space at the landfill.

This can enhance your soil and saves space at the landfill. Cart 'em: Put them in your yard waste carts and/or place (up to 15) biodegradable paper bags at your curb.

Put them in your yard waste carts and/or place (up to 15) biodegradable paper bags at your curb. DIY: Haul leaves and other yard waste to the city's Yard Waste Recycling Center at 900 N. New Hope Road. There is a dump fee.

Haul leaves and other yard waste to the city's Yard Waste Recycling Center at 900 N. New Hope Road. There is a dump fee. The city has also provided a list of leaf collection dos and don'ts.

Our Axios Austin colleague Asher Price shared some of his hacks for raking leaves, and they were too good not to share:

Wait till right after a rain, when the leaves clump together nicely, making them easier to rake up.

Use a small child to stuff down the leaves. Gently lift a sub-6-year-old by the armpits and place him or her in the seemingly full-of-leaves garbage can. Ask the child to stomp or dance.

Or… just leave them.

The bottom line: Don't let "nature's nutrient recyclers" end up in the landfill. (H/T to our Axios Austin and Houston colleagues for sharing this TikTok.)