Women make up less than one-third of North Carolina political donations
Women are not only underrepresented as political candidates across the country, they're also underrepresented as donors.
Driving the news: Donations from women in North Carolina made up just 29% of total contributions to general election candidates at statewide and state legislative levels between 2019 and 2020.
- That's according to a new report on the "donor gap" from Rutgers' Center for American Women and Politics using data from OpenSecrets.
Why it matters: While women are registered to vote at higher rates than men, they remain disproportionately absent from the halls of political power — and from the political donations that fuel those halls.
By the numbers: In the N.C. General Assembly, 29% of lawmakers are women, the News & Observer noted earlier this year.
- So far, none of the eight declared candidates for governor are women.
What's happening: The underrepresentation of women candidates and donors are entwined, Kira Sanbonmatsu, a Rutgers political science professor and the report's lead researcher told Axios.
- "We're not able to disentangle which comes first ... it's a mutually reinforcing relationship," she said.
- It also is inextricable from a persistent gender wealth gap, she said.
Zoom in: Female donors on both sides of the aisle disproportionately support women candidates, according to the report.
