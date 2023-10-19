1 hour ago - News

Women make up less than one-third of North Carolina political donations

Emma Hurt
Reproduced from Rutgers; Note: States with top-two or top-four primary systems were also excluded; Map: Axios Visuals

Women are not only underrepresented as political candidates across the country, they're also underrepresented as donors.

Driving the news: Donations from women in North Carolina made up just 29% of total contributions to general election candidates at statewide and state legislative levels between 2019 and 2020.

  • That's according to a new report on the "donor gap" from Rutgers' Center for American Women and Politics using data from OpenSecrets.

Why it matters: While women are registered to vote at higher rates than men, they remain disproportionately absent from the halls of political power — and from the political donations that fuel those halls.

By the numbers: In the N.C. General Assembly, 29% of lawmakers are women, the News & Observer noted earlier this year.

What's happening: The underrepresentation of women candidates and donors are entwined, Kira Sanbonmatsu, a Rutgers political science professor and the report's lead researcher told Axios.

  • "We're not able to disentangle which comes first ... it's a mutually reinforcing relationship," she said.
  • It also is inextricable from a persistent gender wealth gap, she said.

Zoom in: Female donors on both sides of the aisle disproportionately support women candidates, according to the report.

Go deeper

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Raleigh.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Raleigh stories

No stories could be found

Raleighpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Raleigh.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more