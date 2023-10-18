Why millennials are struggling to buy homes

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Young people across the U.S. can't afford to buy homes without major budget changes or help from family.

Why it matters: A Redfin report on "nepo-homebuyers" found 38% of recent buyers under age 30 received family money in order to afford their down payment.

The big picture: Nearly three-quarters of aspiring homebuyers say affordability is the No. 1 obstacle to owning a house, per a Bankrate study.

In the first half of 2022, nearly 52% of LendingTree's mortgage requests across the U.S. came from millennials. In the first half of 2023, it dropped to roughly 50%.

Yes, but: In North Carolina, this might not be the case. Millennial mortgage applications in Raleigh stayed about the same in that timeframe, hovering around 57.5%.

And in Charlotte, they only fell slightly, from just over 54.18% to 53.68%.

Zoom out: Among U.S. millennials who don't already own a home, 44% say income is the No. 1 barrier to buying, per the study, closely followed by down payment and closing costs (43%) and high home prices (42%).

Mortgage rates and poor credit were among other top responses.

Worth noting: Millennials still make up a large share of first-time buyers.

The latest: Housing industry groups are urging the Fed to stop raising interest rates.