Why millennials are struggling to buy homes
Young people across the U.S. can't afford to buy homes without major budget changes or help from family.
Why it matters: A Redfin report on "nepo-homebuyers" found 38% of recent buyers under age 30 received family money in order to afford their down payment.
The big picture: Nearly three-quarters of aspiring homebuyers say affordability is the No. 1 obstacle to owning a house, per a Bankrate study.
- In the first half of 2022, nearly 52% of LendingTree's mortgage requests across the U.S. came from millennials. In the first half of 2023, it dropped to roughly 50%.
Yes, but: In North Carolina, this might not be the case. Millennial mortgage applications in Raleigh stayed about the same in that timeframe, hovering around 57.5%.
- And in Charlotte, they only fell slightly, from just over 54.18% to 53.68%.
Zoom out: Among U.S. millennials who don't already own a home, 44% say income is the No. 1 barrier to buying, per the study, closely followed by down payment and closing costs (43%) and high home prices (42%).
- Mortgage rates and poor credit were among other top responses.
Worth noting: Millennials still make up a large share of first-time buyers.
The latest: Housing industry groups are urging the Fed to stop raising interest rates.
