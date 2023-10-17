Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

The return of Kyle Filipowski, No. 30, is key to the success of Jon Scheyer second season as coach of the Duke Blue Devils. Photo: Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Ready or not, college basketball season will soon return in the Triangle.

Driving the news: With the first set of games coming on Nov. 6, Duke and UNC have found themselves both in the AP's Top 25 men's basketball poll.

Duke will enter the season as the No. 2 team in the country.

UNC comes in at No. 19 after missing last year's NCAA tournament.

When to watch: Duke will host Dartmouth in Durham on Nov. 6 at 9pm to start their season.

UNC will play Radford in Chapel Hill at 7pm on Nov. 6.

And N.C. State takes on The Citadel in Raleigh at 7pm on Nov. 6.

Of note: The only other ACC team to enter the season ranked is Miami at No. 13.