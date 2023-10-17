18 mins ago - News

Duke and UNC both in preseason Top 25, as college basketball season nears

Zachery Eanes

The return of Kyle Filipowski, No. 30, is key to the success of Jon Scheyer second season as coach of the Duke Blue Devils. Photo: Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Ready or not, college basketball season will soon return in the Triangle.

Driving the news: With the first set of games coming on Nov. 6, Duke and UNC have found themselves both in the AP's Top 25 men's basketball poll.

  • Duke will enter the season as the No. 2 team in the country.
  • UNC comes in at No. 19 after missing last year's NCAA tournament.

When to watch: Duke will host Dartmouth in Durham on Nov. 6 at 9pm to start their season.

Of note: The only other ACC team to enter the season ranked is Miami at No. 13.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Raleigh.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Raleigh stories

No stories could be found

Raleighpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Raleigh.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more