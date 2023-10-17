18 mins ago - News
Duke and UNC both in preseason Top 25, as college basketball season nears
Ready or not, college basketball season will soon return in the Triangle.
Driving the news: With the first set of games coming on Nov. 6, Duke and UNC have found themselves both in the AP's Top 25 men's basketball poll.
- Duke will enter the season as the No. 2 team in the country.
- UNC comes in at No. 19 after missing last year's NCAA tournament.
When to watch: Duke will host Dartmouth in Durham on Nov. 6 at 9pm to start their season.
- UNC will play Radford in Chapel Hill at 7pm on Nov. 6.
- And N.C. State takes on The Citadel in Raleigh at 7pm on Nov. 6.
Of note: The only other ACC team to enter the season ranked is Miami at No. 13.
