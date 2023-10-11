Ryan Suzuki, of the Carolina Hurricanes, reacts as he is named first star following their 4-1 victory over the Florida Panthers at PNC Arena on Sept. 27. Photo: Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Consistent success in sports is hard — just ask the Carolina Panthers — but it's something the Carolina Hurricanes have mastered by making the playoffs for five straight seasons.

Driving the news: The Hurricanes season begins Wednesday when they host the Ottawa Senators at PNC Arena.

Coming off an Eastern Conference Finals appearance, the team is aiming higher this year.

"If you go back five years ago, it was all about making the playoffs," Don Waddell, the Canes general manager, told Axios. "Now it's about trying to get to that final goal [of a Stanley Cup]."

Why it matters: Under the leadership of Tom Dundon and coach Rod Brind'Amour, the Hurricanes have reinstated themselves as a cultural force in the Triangle due to their winning ways, a fast-paced style of play and young stars like Sebastian Aho and Andrei Svechnikov.

The franchise spent nearly a decade in the hockey wilderness before Dundon bought the team in 2018 and set ambitious goals for the franchise.

State of play: The Canes have the best odds to win the Stanley Cup this season, according to an ESPN analysis of sportsbooks.

The team's cause has been helped by picking up two of the best players available in free agency: Boston Bruins defenseman Dmitry Orlov and the Toronto Maple Leafs winger Michael Bunting.

By the numbers: Since the 2018-2019 season, the Hurricanes record is 226-107 and the team has made the conference finals twice.

Last year — thanks to a buzz-generating outdoor game at Carter-Finley Stadium — the Canes sold more tickets than any team except for Montreal and the team has more than 14,000 season ticket holders.

The team recently signed a new lease at PNC Arena, and the city and county have big plans to renovate it and invest $800 million redeveloping the surrounding area.

Flashback: The Florida Panthers swept the Hurricanes 4-0 in last season's Eastern Conference Finals.

The loss has left a sour taste in the team's mouth, Waddell said, and has served as motivation over the offseason.

What they're saying: "A lot of these guys [on the team] have been here for the five years of the playoff run," Waddell said. "Our young players are not young anymore when it comes to playoff experience."