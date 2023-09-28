The U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C, on Tuesday, Sept. 26. Photo: Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images

With Congress' Sept. 30 deadline to fund the government and avoid a shutdown fast approaching, federal services and jobs could be thrown for a loop — even here in the Triangle.

Driving the news: Non-essential federal functions will be suspended if a divided U.S. House of Representatives does not pass 12 appropriation bills before the end of the month— a prospect that looks increasingly unlikely, Axios previously reported.

Here's what a government shutdown would affect:

Paychecks will be paused for all federal employees, including both those who stop working and those with roles deemed essential.

That includes TSA employees and workers in the large U.S. Environmental Protection Agency office in Research Triangle Park.

The last time the federal government shut down (from December 2018 to January 2019), 420,000 federal employees were required to work without pay and another 350,000 were furloughed without pay, per the American Federation of Government Employees, a federal employee union.

Recipients of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will continue to get benefits through October.

But if the shutdown extends longer than 30 days, it would lead to a reduction in benefits.

Many services at National Parks, like the Great Smoky Mountains and Cape Hatteras National Seashore, would stop, including restrooms, trash removal and visitors' centers.

Social security checks would still go out, but services like benefit verifications and earnings record corrections and updates would be paused.