Quarter Note Coffee, a mobile espresso bar that set up shop in Raleigh last year, is getting a permanent space.

Driving the news: The coffee cart will settle into new digs at Glenwood Place, an office building at 3700 Glenwood Avenue near Crabtree Valley Mall, the building's owner Grubb Ventures said in a release.

Glenwood Place is already home to Lady Fingers Market & Eatery, The Iron Oaks Taproom and Lounge, FlowCorps fitness studio and Sushi Mon.

Zoom in: Founded by the couple Andrew and Amy Band, Quarter Note's cart has served coffee at offices across the Triangle and at special events for the past year.

What's next: Quarter Note is expected to open sometime this fall, according to Grubb Ventures, which is also a partner in the Raleigh Iron Works development.