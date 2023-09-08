41 mins ago - News

N.C. State welcomes Notre Dame in one of the Triangle's biggest games of the year

Zachery Eanes

Notre Dame quarterback DeShone Kizer (14) throws a pass against NC State during the second half at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh. The Wolfpack defeated the Fighting Irish 10-3. Photo: Brian Utesch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Irish will descend upon Raleigh this weekend in one of the Triangle's most anticipated college football games of the season.

Driving the news: N.C. State hosts No. 10 Notre Dame on Saturday at Carter-Finley Stadium.

  • The game kicks off at noon and will be aired on ABC.

Why it matters: Notre Dame is one of the most well-supported college football programs in the country and continues to be a perennial contender.

  • They will give N.C. State an opportunity to notch a signature win — but it will be a tough game, with betting odds putting the Fighting Irish as 7.5-point favorites.

Flashback: The first and only other time Notre Dame played in Raleigh was in October 2016 — a messy game Irish fans probably don't want to remember.

  • It was during Hurricane Matthew, and relentless downpours and heavy wind made for disastrous field conditions.
  • N.C. State won 10-3.
