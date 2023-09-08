41 mins ago - News
N.C. State welcomes Notre Dame in one of the Triangle's biggest games of the year
The Irish will descend upon Raleigh this weekend in one of the Triangle's most anticipated college football games of the season.
Driving the news: N.C. State hosts No. 10 Notre Dame on Saturday at Carter-Finley Stadium.
- The game kicks off at noon and will be aired on ABC.
Why it matters: Notre Dame is one of the most well-supported college football programs in the country and continues to be a perennial contender.
- They will give N.C. State an opportunity to notch a signature win — but it will be a tough game, with betting odds putting the Fighting Irish as 7.5-point favorites.
Flashback: The first and only other time Notre Dame played in Raleigh was in October 2016 — a messy game Irish fans probably don't want to remember.
- It was during Hurricane Matthew, and relentless downpours and heavy wind made for disastrous field conditions.
- N.C. State won 10-3.
