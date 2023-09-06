Duke made it back into the AP's Top 25 college football rankings for the first time since 2018 after upsetting Clemson 28-7 in Durham.

The win was good enough to rank them No. 21.

Meanwhile, North Carolina's stout defensive showing in its win over South Carolina was good enough to move the Tar Heels up four spots to No. 17.

Why it matters: All three of the Triangle's ACC programs — Duke, UNC and N.C. State — notched wins in their opening games, building expectations for what the rest of the season could look like.