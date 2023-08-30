45 mins ago - News

Avett Brothers' New Year's Eve show returns to Raleigh

Zachery Eanes

The Avett Brothers performing at 2023 Summerfest in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Photo: PolkImaging/Penske Media via Getty Images

The Avett Brothers, one of the state's most celebrated homegrown bands, is bringing its annual New Year's Eve show back to Raleigh.

Driving the news: The group announced on Wednesday it would play PNC Arena on Dec. 31, with opener Marcus King.

Context: New Year's Eve shows have become a ritual for the Avett Brothers.

  • They've held one every year since 2004 — long before its brand of Americana earned the Charlotte-based band a national following.
  • The 2021 show was canceled because of COVID-19.

This will be Raleigh's third time as the host city.

  • Charlotte has hosted the most NYE shows at 10, followed by Greensboro (3), Asheville (2) and Greenville, S.C. (1).
