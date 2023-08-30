45 mins ago - News
Avett Brothers' New Year's Eve show returns to Raleigh
The Avett Brothers, one of the state's most celebrated homegrown bands, is bringing its annual New Year's Eve show back to Raleigh.
Driving the news: The group announced on Wednesday it would play PNC Arena on Dec. 31, with opener Marcus King.
Context: New Year's Eve shows have become a ritual for the Avett Brothers.
- They've held one every year since 2004 — long before its brand of Americana earned the Charlotte-based band a national following.
- The 2021 show was canceled because of COVID-19.
This will be Raleigh's third time as the host city.
- Charlotte has hosted the most NYE shows at 10, followed by Greensboro (3), Asheville (2) and Greenville, S.C. (1).
