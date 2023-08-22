Data: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; Chart: Axios

Firearm deaths among children in the U.S. hit a new record high in 2021, according to a study published Monday in the journal "Pediatrics."

Driving the news: The study, based on government data, points to the worsening of an already distressing trend, after guns became the leading cause of death for children for the first time in 2020.

By the numbers: There were 4,752 pediatric firearm deaths in 2021, or a rate of 5.8 per 100,000 people — an 8.8% increase from the year before, and a 41.5% increase from 2018, the study found.

"Spikes in firearm purchasing during the pandemic were substantial, resulting in roughly 30 million children living in households with firearms, a known risk factor for pediatric firearm injury," the researchers wrote.

Zoom in: North Carolina was among five states with the highest increases in death rates between 2018 and 2021, according to the study.