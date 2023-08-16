Widespread power outages and spotty cell phone service remain a day after a deadly thunderstorm hit Durham.

Driving the news: More than 40,000 customers remained out of power as of Wednesday afternoon, according to Duke Energy, with repair crews racing to repair lines damaged by falling trees.

At its peak, the storm left more than 100,000 people across central North Carolina without power.

A 78-year-old woman, Donna Warsaw of Hillsborough, was killed when a tree fell on her car at the intersection of Morehead Avenue and Anderson Street, WRAL reported.

On Wednesday, the city was filled with the sound of chainsaws cutting through debris, and coffee shops were slammed with workers trying to get on Wi-Fi.

Durham public schools were closed due to a lack of power and the city opened many of its governmental buildings and libraries as cooling stations for those stuck in the heat.

Navigating the city's streets was treacherous, with lights out at many intersections and blocks of neighborhoods submerged in darkness overnight.

What's next: Duke Energy told many customers that their power could be restored overnight Wednesday.